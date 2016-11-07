Clinton closes the enthusiasm gap with Trump

Hillary Clinton’s voters are now more enthusiastic than Donald Trump’s supporters.
A new CBS News Poll, conducted Nov. 2 through Sunday, found “Clinton has now closed the enthusiasm gap.”
Fifty-three percent of her backers are now eagerly voting for her. Fifty-one percent of Trump loyalists feel the same way about their vote for him.
And more Clinton voters, 56 percent, said they strongly favored the former secretary of state. Forty-eight percent of Trump voters strongly support him.
Just a week ago, Trump was ahead on the enthusiasm meter. It’s difficult to say why things have switched. FBI Director James Comey said Oct. 28 that the agency was looking at additional investigative information involving Clinton in connection with an email server she used while secretary of state. Sunday, he told congressional leaders the agency stands by its position earlier and will not recommend charges.
