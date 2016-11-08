Live results: Polls are starting to close in Indiana

A long campaign ends today as voters decide whether Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States or Hillary Clinton will be, and whether the balance of power in Congress will change. There are 12 gubernatorial elections and many state and local races to watch, including ballot initiatives on marijuana.
Polls close at 7 p.m. EST in six states, including the presidential battleground of Virginia. Trump hopes to score his first wins of the night in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky and South Carolina, while Vermont might be more favorable to Hillary Clinton. A half hour later, polls close in closely contested North Carolina and Ohio and reliably Republican West Virginia.
Voters continue to wait in long lines in North Carolina and across the country. A computer glitch could keep polls open for an extra 90 minutes in Durham County, N.C. In south Florida, two precinct workers were fired for failing to stand in the proper places. And in Nevada, a judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s request in an early voting suit.
Results will appear below.
