Someone donated a $7,000 cake of Donald Trump’s head to his election party

1:01 Benny Snell: More can be added to wildcat Pause

1:14 De'Aaron Fox: We're feeding off each other

1:22 Eddie Gran: We had a fantastic practice

2:50 Senate President Robert Stivers predicts GOP control of state House

2:35 Eddie Gran talks about UK's third-down call at the end

1:02 Wanted in Kroger parking lot scam

2:05 Watch the Headless Horseman make his rounds at Keeneland

1:42 Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson

1:40 Tribute to Bucky Sallee, Keeneland's bugler for more than five decades