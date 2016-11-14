Yet more Texans under consideration for top Trump administration roles

Donald Trump will likely tap into Texas’ deep bench of rock-ribbed Republicans to fill his Cabinet, and two members of Congress are being floated as potential picks.
Rep. Michael McCaul of Austin and Rep. Jeb Hensarling of Dallas are being mulled by Trump for Secretary of Homeland Security and Secretary of the Treasury, joining former Texas governor Rick Perry and agriculture commissioner Sid Miller as potential picks from the Lone Star State.
McCaul and Hensarling will play a big role in implementing Trump’s legislative agenda even if they aren’t tapped to fill the Cabinet, as McCaul chairs the House Homeland Security Committee while Hensarling leads the Financial Services Committee.
Trump could bring McCaul and Hensarling to the White House, leveraging their experience on Capitol Hill and conservative credentials to achieve key policy goals in lockstep with a Republican-controlled Congress.
But McCaul and Hensarling wouldn’t match Trump’s mantra of “draining the swamp.” Both have been in Washington since the middle of George W. Bush’s administration.
“There are several people with quite a bit of experience in the House that may be on Trump’s short list,” said TCU politics professor Jim Riddlesperger. “Cabinet members go to Congress and there’s a constant interaction with Congress.”
McCaul is one of a few names being considered for Secretary of Homeland Security, along with Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions and Milwaukee County sheriff David Clarke.
Sessions is heavily tipped to join Trump’s cabinet in some capacity since he endorsed Trump early in the Republican primary, but he could choose to be Attorney General or Secretary of Defense, opening a post for McCaul.
McCaul has made cybersecurity a priority in the past, sponsoring a bill in 2013 that would require the Department of Homeland Security to conduct cybersecurity activities and codify a response plan for cybersecurity incidents involving private companies.
In October, McCaul briefed Trump on national security after the first presidential debate and advised that Russia was using hacked information to influence the election, but Trump didn’t believe him.
“I think he has in his mind that there’s not the proof,” McCaul said during a Texas Tribune event. “Now he hasn’t had the briefing I had, but I made it clear that in my judgment it was a nation-state.”
Trump and McCaul have one thing in common – both are wealthy.
McCaul is the second wealthiest member of Congress, with a net worth of at least $107 million according to Roll Call. Most of the wealth is listed as investments in the name of McCaul’s wife, Linda, the daughter of Clear Channel Communications founder Lowry Mays.
Perry reportedly encouraged McCaul to challenge incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, but that was before Trump won the White House.
“I think Michael McCaul, congressman, who is the chairman of the Homeland Security Committee, would be a great Homeland Security director,” said Texas Lt. Gov. and Trump supporter Dan Patrick to a Houston TV station.
McCaul’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Hensarling, a longtime friend of Vice President-elect Mike Pence, gained notoriety for opposing the $700 billion bailout in 2008.
“How can we have capitalism on the way up, and socialism on the way down?” Hensarling said in a 2008 statement. “If we lose our ability to fail will we not soon lose our ability to succeed?”
The bailout was approved by Congress over Hensarling’s objections and immediately signed into law by then-president Bush.
Hensarling is also a vocal opponent of the Export-Import Bank of the United States, which bankrolls American exports.
“The bank leads to an unfair economy,” he said. “One-third of Ex-Im’s credit exposure benefits Boeing.”
Trump also opposes the Export-Import Bank.
Hensarling backed Trump beginning in May before a number of Texas Republicans, and he held a fundraiser with Wall Street representatives at a Utah ski resort six weeks after taking the financial service chairmanship.
Hensarling, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, told CNN on Friday he would “take the call” from Trump’s transition team.
“I have a great job and the job I’ve always wanted in Congress,” Hensarling said. “I’m very excited about Donald Trump’s economic agenda for America, fundamental tax reform, getting rid of bank bailouts, getting rid of Dodd-Frank, having better competitive trade deals.”
