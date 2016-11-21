House Democrats try to block Trump from creating national registry for Muslims

President-elect Donald Trump would be prohibited from creating a Muslim registry under a bill introduced Monday by a group of nine House Democrats.
Washington state Rep. Suzan DelBene, the bill’s chief sponsor, said Trump “is breaking his promise to be a president for all Americans” by suggesting Muslims could be forced to register with the federal government.
“This kind of xenophobic and hateful rhetoric has no place in our government,” said DelBene, a member of the House Judiciary Committee.
The cosponsors include Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison, the first Muslim elected to Congress, and California Rep. Doris Matusi, a Japanese-American who was born in an internment camp during World War II.
DelBene said her bill, called the No Religious Registry Act, would prohibit the attorney general, secretary of Homeland Security or any federal official from establishing or using a registry to classify people on the basis of their religious affiliation.
On Sunday, Trump’s incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the president-elect is not planning to create a Muslim registry, but he would not rule it out.
“Look, I’m not going to rule out anything,” Priebus said. “We’re not going to have a registry based on a religion. But what I think what we’re trying to do is say that there are some people, certainly not all people... there are some people that are radicalized. And there are some people that have to be prevented from coming into this country.”
