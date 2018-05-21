Mayor, council and more: Results for primary election races in Fayette County

Voting results for Fayette County for the May 22 primary election. Note: This list shows vote totals for Fayette County only. For complete results in multi-county district races, such as U.S House, go here.
Republican Party
U.S. Congress, 6th District
|Andy Barr
|14,178
|Chuck Eddy
|2,933
State Representative, 88th District
|Bill Farmer Jr.
|1,844
|Jennifer McVay Martin
|1,396
|Ashley Boggs Bruggeman
|1,065
County Judge-Executive
|Jon Larson
|9,280
|James Mark Sizemore
|5,240
Democratic Party
U.S. Congress, 6th District
|Jim Gray
|18,265
|Amy McGrath
|13,601
|Reggie Thomas
|3,715
|Geoffrey M. "Geoff" Young
|231
|Daniel Kempf
|172
|Theodore David Green
|138
State Representative, 62nd District
|Jennifer Urie
|137
|Adam Paul Sovkoplas
|70
State Representative, 88th District
|Cherlynn Stevenson
|2,862
|Josh Mers
|1,716
|Gail Swanson
|1,037
Circuit Clerk
|Vincent Riggs
|14,492
|John B. Dobson
|13,077
County Judge-Executive
|Don Blevins Sr.
|23,209
|Eugene L. Kiser
|8,029
Constable, District 1
Wade A. McNabb
|3,433
Jeff D. Jacob
|3,251
Liekiem Broyles
|1,290
Constable, District 3
Edward "Eddie" Sparks
|5,045
Richard A. McCulloch
|3,810
Nonpartisan
Circuit Judge "Family Court", 22nd Circuit, 1st Division
Vote for one
Libby G. Messer
|17,692
Eileen M. O'Brien
|12,452
Gregory A. Napier
|9,181
Nam Nguyen
|9,042
Mayor
Vote for one
Linda Gorton
|23,200
Ronnie Bastin
|14,207
Teresa A. Isaac
|8,845
Kevin O. Stinnett
|7,866
Ike Lawrence
|847
William Weyman
|326
Skip Horine
|315
Council At-Large
Vote for up to three
Steve Kay
|25,015
Chuck Ellinger II
|21,352
Richard Moloney
|20,860
Adrian Wallace
|11,990
Connie Kell
|10,867
Lillie E. Miller-Johnson
|10,722
Harry Clarke
|10,521
Arnold L. Farr
|7,149
Todd Hamill
|6,211
Matt Miniard
|3,600
Council, District 11
Vote for one
Sandy Shafer
|1,310
Jennifer Reynolds
|1,008
David Jones
|530
Bill Swope
|420
Charles A. Lloyd
|112
