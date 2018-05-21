Voters waited in line at the Fontaine precinct before casting ballots in the 2016 general election at Morton Middle School.
Elections

Mayor, council and more: Results for primary election races in Fayette County

By Greg Kocher

gkocher1@herald-leader.com

May 21, 2018 03:16 PM

Voting results for Fayette County for the May 22 primary election. Note: This list shows vote totals for Fayette County only. For complete results in multi-county district races, such as U.S House, go here.

Republican Party

U.S. Congress, 6th District

Andy Barr14,178
Chuck Eddy2,933

State Representative, 88th District

Bill Farmer Jr.1,844
Jennifer McVay Martin1,396
Ashley Boggs Bruggeman1,065

County Judge-Executive

Jon Larson9,280
James Mark Sizemore5,240

Democratic Party

U.S. Congress, 6th District

Jim Gray18,265
Amy McGrath13,601
Reggie Thomas3,715
Geoffrey M. "Geoff" Young231
Daniel Kempf172
Theodore David Green138

State Representative, 62nd District

Jennifer Urie137
Adam Paul Sovkoplas70

State Representative, 88th District

Cherlynn Stevenson2,862
Josh Mers1,716
Gail Swanson1,037

Circuit Clerk

Vincent Riggs14,492
John B. Dobson13,077

County Judge-Executive

Don Blevins Sr.23,209
Eugene L. Kiser8,029

Constable, District 1

Wade A. McNabb

3,433

Jeff D. Jacob

3,251

Liekiem Broyles

1,290

Constable, District 3

Edward "Eddie" Sparks

5,045

Richard A. McCulloch

3,810

Nonpartisan

Circuit Judge "Family Court", 22nd Circuit, 1st Division

Vote for one

Libby G. Messer

17,692

Eileen M. O'Brien

12,452

Gregory A. Napier

9,181

Nam Nguyen

9,042

Mayor

Vote for one

Linda Gorton

23,200

Ronnie Bastin

14,207

Teresa A. Isaac

8,845

Kevin O. Stinnett

7,866

Ike Lawrence

847

William Weyman

326

Skip Horine

315

Council At-Large

Vote for up to three

Steve Kay

25,015

Chuck Ellinger II

21,352

Richard Moloney

20,860

Adrian Wallace

11,990

Connie Kell

10,867

Lillie E. Miller-Johnson

10,722

Harry Clarke

10,521

Arnold L. Farr

7,149

Todd Hamill

6,211

Matt Miniard

3,600

Council, District 11

Vote for one

Sandy Shafer

1,310

Jennifer Reynolds

1,008

David Jones

530

Bill Swope

420

Charles A. Lloyd

112

