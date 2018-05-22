Shafer, Reynolds to vie for 11th District of the Urban County Council

Sandy Shafer and Jennifer Reynolds won enough votes Tuesday to face each other in the November election race for the 11th District seat of the Urban County Council.
The winner in the fall will succeed Councilwoman Peggy Henson, who has held the seat since 2008.
Henson did not seek re-election in the 11th District, which includes neighborhoods on either side of the Versailles Road corridor, such as Cardinal Valley, Picadome, Lane Allen and Garden Springs.
Shafer was previously on the council from 1994 to 2006 representing the 10th District. Because of redistricting in 2011, Shafer now lives in the 11th.
Shafer had emphasized her previous council experience. She told the Fayette Alliance that she supported more reliance on solar, wind and other sustainable energy sources to make Lexington a more "green" community.
Reynolds, outreach director with Bluegrass Youth Ballet, started a bilingual dance program in Valley Park in 2013. Fluent in Spanish, she works as a medical translator.
Reynolds has said her priorities are to work with police to reduce crime, to work with landlords to make apartments safer and to work with city agencies to ensure tenants are not being exploited.
Others in the primary race were David Jones, a lawyer and real estate investor who is the co-owner of Soundbar; William "Bill" Swope, a former state fire marshal and Lexington assistant fire chief; and Charles A. Lloyd, owner of a wine and spirits store.
Jones, vice president and treasurer of the Parkers Landing Neighborhood Association, proposed a city program that would help police officers buy or rent in the district as a way to curb crime.
Swope is retired but works with at-risk youngsters at one of Lexington's alternative schools. He had said he wanted more community-oriented policing and a more aggressive focus on affordable housing.
Lloyd's campaign platform, according to his Facebook page, included getting more bus routes into the district, ending "the spending on stuff that is unnecessary," and increasing the police presence in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood.
Results
Top two advance
Sandy Shafer
|1,310
Jennifer Reynolds
|1,008
David Jones
|530
Bill Swope
|420
Charles A. Lloyd
|112
