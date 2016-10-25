As Trump falters, more Republicans say they'll block Clinton

2:14 Bourbon Pompeii found at Buffalo Trace Distillery Pause

1:28 Sword fighting and whips entice students to the theatre

2:14 Protesters, supporters argue as Noah's Ark park opens

1:13 Noah's Ark will wow guests with large size

2:05 Reactions to Ark Encounter opening

1:13 New YMCA at Hamburg Place set to open

2:32 John Calipari: There's never been a bigger women's clinic

1:54 Stephen Johnson's California cool

1:32 Peek inside historic theater closed for 3 decades