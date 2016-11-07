National Politics

November 7, 2016 10:53 PM

Arizona sheriff charged with crime awaits political fate

By JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press
PHOENIX

Sheriff Joe Arpaio is awaiting his political fate, hoping a criminal charge weeks before Election Day doesn't upend his chances for a seventh term.

The sheriff of metro Phoenix is facing his toughest bid for re-election in 20 years Tuesday against retired Phoenix police Sgt. Paul Penzone.

Arpaio has experienced his worst legal defeats over the last four years, including a criminal contempt-of-court charge for defying a court order that barred his immigration patrols.

He represents the last vestige of a decade-old political movement in Arizona that called for local police to crack down on illegal immigration.

His popularity has waned over the past few elections, but a devoted base of supporters and impressive campaign fundraising have helped him pull out wins.

Related content

National Politics

Comments

Videos

Chelsea Clinton visits Lexington

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos