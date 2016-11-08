Fierce upstate race among 4 for open seats in New York

Sharp attacks, ideological contrasts and a flood of outside money mark a fierce fight between progressive champion Zephyr Teachout and fiscal conservative John Faso for an open House seat in upstate New York.
The race, in a swing district now held by retiring Republican Rep. Chris Gibson, is a marquee matchup as the Democrats hope to cut into or possibly erase Republicans' 247-188 majority in elections on Tuesday. The two former candidates for governor are running for one of four open seats in New York.
Faso is looking to return to elected office 14 years after he left the state Assembly, where he was minority leader. He ran unsuccessfully for state comptroller in 2002 and governor in 2006.
Faso remains the sharp-tongued fiscal conservative he was during his lawmaking days, though Teachout's campaign has focused instead on his later lobbying work and his less-than-explicit views on Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Faso has not said whether he will vote for Trump.
Teachout galvanized liberals with her surprisingly strong 2014 primary challenge to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's re-election bid. The Fordham University law professor moved to the Hudson Valley after the image-boosting loss and announced her run in January. She was helped by independent Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who promoted his fellow progressive at a rally near the State University of New York at New Paltz.
The district includes blue-collar Hudson River cities, liberal pockets like Woodstock and farm towns. Costs to compete in the district are high because a big chunk of it is served by the expensive New York City media market. The two candidates and outside groups have combined to spend more than $10 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics' Open Secrets website.
The retirement of Republican Rep. Richard Hanna set up a three-way race for an open seat in central New York.
Reform Party candidate Martin Babinec is running on a third-party line usually taken by Republicans, which could siphon support from Republican state Assemblywoman Claudia Tenney in a district that favored Republican former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in the last presidential election. Also running is Democrat Kim Myers, a county legislator and daughter of the founder of Dick's Clothing and Sporting Goods.
There are two open seats downstate.
On Long Island, Democratic former Nassau County Executive Thomas Suozzi is seeking a political comeback in a run for the seat long held by retiring Democratic Rep. Steve Israel. He faces Republican Jack Martins, a state senator.
And in New York City, Democrat Adriano Espaillat is heavily favored to succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Charles Rangel in a strongly Democratic district that includes Harlem and parts of the Bronx.
Here's a look at some other potentially competitive House races in New York.
— Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin, an Army Iraq veteran, is a target of Democrats two years after unseating a six-term Democrat. Former Southampton Town Supervisor Anna Throne-Holst has tried to turn Zeldin's support for Trump against him in the Long Island swing district.
— In the Southern Tier, three-term Republican Rep. Tom Reed is facing a spirited challenge from Navy veteran John Plumb. Reed endorsed Trump but later criticized his lewd comments about women.
— First-term Republican Rep. John Katko is being challenged by Democrat Colleen Deacon in a Syracuse-area district that has flipped between parties over the last several election cycles. Katko is a former federal prosecutor, and Deacon was an aide to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillbrand.
— Rochester Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter again faces Republican Mark Assini, who surprised observers in 2014 by coming within 900 votes of defeating the 15-term incumbent. Slaughter appears to be taking the local town supervisor seriously this time, with her campaign calling him a "right-wing ideologue."
Comments