Trump expected to win Louisiana's 8 electoral votes

0:40 Sen. Rand Paul criticizes FBI Director James Comey Pause

2:14 Protesters, supporters argue as Noah's Ark park opens

1:14 De'Aaron Fox: We're feeding off each other

1:54 'That's so messed up ... how they feel about us."

1:02 Wanted in Kroger parking lot scam

1:14 Tina Portwood on her grandson's injury

9:16 Stoops ready for next step after thrilling win over Mississippi State

1:15 UK student brings 'Harry Potter' to Scripture throwdown

1:41 Supporters rally for Rand Paul and Jim Gray outside KET