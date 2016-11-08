Preliminary exit polling data in Virginia: economy top worry

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were vying for Virginia's 13 electoral votes on Tuesday after a bitter and lengthy campaign. Here's a look at some preliminary results of exit polling conducted for The Associated Press and television networks in Virginia.
---
ALL ABOUT THE ECONOMY
Virginian voters have the economy on their minds. Nearly six in 10 Virginia voters said the economy was the most important issue facing the country, outweighing foreign policy, immigration or terrorism. Trump is leading among voters who say that immigration is the most important issue facing the nation while Clinton has the advantage among voters who pointed to foreign policy. Nearly six in 10 voters said they believe they condition of the nation's economy is not so good or poor while more than two-thirds said they believe the U.S. economy favors the wealthy.
---
OPTIMISTIC AND PESSIMISTIC
More than four in 10 Virginia voters say they think life will be better for the next generation. Nearly two-thirds of voters who say they believe life will be better for the next generation voted for Clinton. Nearly seven in 10 voters who said they believe life will be worse for the next generation voted for Trump.
---
GENDER AND RACE
Clinton is being bolstered by strong support from women and minorities, while Trump is leading among white voters. Nearly nine in 10 black voters and roughly two-thirds of Hispanic voters cast ballots for Clinton. Trump is being favored by whites without a college degree, while whites with a college education are more evenly divided between the two candidates. More than 8 in 10 voters who said the country's criminal justice system treats blacks unfairly chose Clinton.
---
IMMIGRATION
Clinton is winning among voters who say that immigrants working in the U.S. after coming to the country illegally should be offered a chance to apply for legal status. Meanwhile, most people who said that those immigrants should be deported are voting for Trump. About 8 in 10 people who said that immigration hurts the country voted for Trump while more than three-fourths of people who said that immigration helps the country voted for Clinton.
Comments