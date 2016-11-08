Exit poll: Colorado Hispanic voters favoring Clinton 2-to-1

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton were battling for the nine electoral votes in the swing state of Colorado on Tuesday. Here's a look at some preliminary results of exit polling conducted for The Associated Press and television networks in Colorado.
---
HOW HISPANICS AND WHITES ARE VOTING
Colorado Hispanic voters who responded to the poll were favoring Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by more than 2-to-1, while whites were closely split. The numbers of blacks and Asians surveyed were too small to draw conclusions about their preferences.
---
WHO DO YOU TRUST?
Neither candidate impressed the voters as trustworthy — only about one-third of the people surveyed described Clinton or Trump as "honest and trustworthy."
---
IT'S THE ECONOMY
The economy was by far the most important issue facing the country among the voters surveyed — about half listed the economy as No. 1, while foreign policy was second. Terrorism and immigration were roughly tied for third.
More than half rated the condition of the economy as not so good or poor. The rest rated it as excellent or good.
Voters were evenly split on whether Trump or Clinton would handle the economy better. More voters thought Clinton would do a good job on foreign policy.
Roughly a third said they expect life for the next generation to be about the same as it is now. The others were about evenly divided among those who said it would be better and those who said worse, although the pessimists had a slight edge.
---
IMMIGRATION AND THE WALL
Nearly eight in 10 voters surveyed said immigrants working in the U.S. illegally should be offered a chance to apply for legal status, while the others said they should be deported. Well over half said they opposed building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.
About two-thirds said immigrants help the country; about a quarter said they hurt.
---
OBAMA AND THE GOVERNMENT
More than half the voters said they approve of the job President Barack Obama is doing. But about seven in 10 said they are dissatisfied or angry about the way the federal government as a whole is working.
