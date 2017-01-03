First lady to laud school counselors in final public remarks

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant Pause

1:54 Mitch Barnhart assesses UK's bowl experience

2:14 Protesters, supporters argue as Noah's Ark park opens

3:39 Why does Lexington need a new flag?

2:51 LexGo Eat takes a peek at Goodfellas Distillery

1:37 UK wants Malik Monk to rebound more

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

2:49 LexGoEat gets a bite at Nothing Bundt Cakes