Obama pens law review article on criminal justice challenges

1:06 ACLU's Kate Miller testifies against ultrasound bill Pause

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

1:54 'That's so messed up ... how they feel about us."

0:52 Benny Snell on Cats losing Boom and Jojo

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

0:54 Union workers protest in hallways of Capitol Annex

3:06 School bus driver sings to her special-needs riders, and it makes their day