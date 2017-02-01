Elbert County sheriff's deputy injured in hit-and-run

Authorities are asking for the public's help finding the driver who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured an Elbert County sheriff's deputy.
The Denver Post reports (https://goo.gl/8QQAvs ) the deputy was parked on the side of the road with his emergency lights activated Wednesday morning when he was hit while removing debris. The hit-and-run happened on County Road 33 northwest of Kiowa.
The deputy, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition at a hospital.
Investigators are looking for a thin, white man in his 30s who was driving a pickup with chrome bumpers and rust on the right side of the hood and the front fender.
