Mississippi prison guard pleads in inmate assault case

A Mississippi corrections officer has pleaded guilty to beating an inmate at the state penitentiary in Parchman, while the officer's supervisor admitted helping hide the assault.
The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release, says 29-year-old Lawardrick Marsher entered the plea in federal court Thursday, admitting using excessive force March 9, 2014 when he punched and kicked the victim, who suffered a broken orbital bone, permanent vision loss and severe blood loss.
Marsher also admitted submitting a false report and lying to the FBI.
The other guard, 47-year-old Robert Sturdivant, admitted to also punching and kicking the inmate and urged fellow officers to submit false statements to their department and to lie to the FBI.
Two other officers pleaded guilty earlier to charges in connection with the beating.
