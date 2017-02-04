Air Force allots more money for filtration system at Pease

The Air Force and the city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, have reached a second agreement to continue the design of a treatment system to remove PFC contaminants from wells at the former Pease Air Force Base.
Officials say $46,623 will be used for engineering work to further determine the parameters and location of the final water treatment system.
The Portsmouth Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2l7RRJC ) that the Air Force previously agreed to pay $831,000 to design and implement a charcoal-based filter system to treat the Smith and Harrison wells.
City officials say the final water system will cover those wells, plus the larger Haven well, when implemented. The city closed the Haven well in May 2014 after high levels of perfluorooctane sulfonic acid were found in its water supply.
