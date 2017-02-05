Delegation says review won't affect F-35s coming to Vermont

The Vermont congressional delegation says a review of the F-35 program ordered by the Trump administration isn't expected to derail plans to put 18 of them in the Green Mountain State.
Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders tells the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2kHuSYj ) that the stealth fighter program is an example of wasteful spending that needs to end. But he said the fact remains that F-16 fighters are going to be retired, and that the Air Force has chosen the F-35 as a replacement.
The office of Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy agrees that any changes resulting from the review "would not affect the aircraft destined for Vermont."
Democratic Rep. Peter Welch says the F-35s intended for the Vermont Air National Guard already have been built. They're due to arrive in 2019.
Comments