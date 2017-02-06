National Politics

February 6, 2017 4:55 AM

House to vote on bill allowing San Tan Valley to incorporate

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Arizona House is set to vote on legislation that would bypass concerns from nearby towns to the incorporation of a growing Pinal County area known as San Tan Valley.

House Bill 2088 by Republican Rep. Eddie Farnsworth removes a legal provision allowing an existing city or town within six miles of a proposed incorporation to block it. Farnsworth says opposition has kept the more than 100,000 residents in San Tan Valley from voting to become a city.

Florence and Apache Junction oppose the change, as does the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. The League argues that the 6-mile rule keeps new areas from hemming in existing cities and has worked well for decades.

A House vote is scheduled for Monday. Approval would send the legislation to the Senate.

