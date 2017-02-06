National Politics

February 6, 2017 5:02 AM

Police: Man killed during argument over a woman

The Associated Press
TUSCALOOSA, Ala.

Authorities say a fight over a woman turned deadly outside a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit Capt. Kip Hart tells media outlets that 38-year-old Alex D. Bedwell was shot several times in a parking lot Sunday evening. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say 25-year-old Dillon M. Lee was at the scene and arrested after a police interview.

Hart says the two men had been having an ongoing dispute over a woman.

Lee has been charged with murder. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

Related content

National Politics

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos