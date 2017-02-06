Man shot, killed by Pueblo police ID'd

Authorities have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by Pueblo police after officers say he backed into a patrol car and then accelerated toward them.
The Pueblo Chieftain reports (https://goo.gl/bhyASy ) police shot 33-year-old Andrew Byrd early Sunday as they were trying to find a wanted person on the city's south side. Two of the three officers at the scene fired their weapons as Byrd drove toward them.
All three have been placed on paid administrative leave, and the 10th Judicial District Critical Incident team is investigating.
Byrd pleaded guilty in June to felony vehicular eluding stemming from a December 2015 offense in Pueblo County. He also pleaded guilty to the same charge in February 2012 stemming from an offense in October 2011.
