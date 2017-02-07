National Politics

February 7, 2017 12:32 AM

Court to weigh sentence of lone woman on Ohio's Death Row

The Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Supreme Court is again considering a challenge by the state's only condemned female killer of her death sentence.

The high court has twice sent the case of Donna Roberts back to Trumbull County court in northeastern Ohio for resentencing.

The 72-year-old Roberts was sentenced to death for a third time in 2014. The Supreme Court planned to hear her new appeal Tuesday.

In the past, the court said that a prosecutor improperly helped prepare a sentencing motion in Roberts' case and that a judge hadn't fully considered factors that could argue against a death sentence.

Roberts was accused of planning her ex-husband's murder with a boyfriend in hopes of collecting insurance money.

The boyfriend, Nathaniel Jackson, also was sentenced to death in the 2001 slaying.

