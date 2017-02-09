Some Iowa counties oppose House bill with worker pay cuts

Some of Iowa's most-populated counties said Thursday they will not quietly accept minimum wage legislation that could result in tens of thousands of workers in the state receiving pay cuts.
The House Local Government Committee approved the bill along party lines. It would ban Iowa's counties and cities from increasing their local minimum hourly wages above the state standard of $7.25 and cancel higher wages already approved in Polk, Linn, Johnson and Wapello counties. The measure will be debated in the GOP-controlled House before moving to the Senate, which is also controlled by Republicans.
The legislation, introduced by Republican Rep. Jake Highfill of Johnston, also includes modifications to the Iowa Civil Rights Act that would forbid cities and counties from adding protected classes beyond what the state law currently covers. The law protects people from discrimination based on such factors as age, race, gender, disability and sexual orientation.
Highfill said he introduced the legislation to restore certain powers at the state level.
Members of the Boards of Supervisors for Polk and Johnson counties said they will consider legal action against the state if the legislation is passed. Rod Sullivan, a Johnson County supervisor, said he believes the bill represents an infringement by the Iowa Legislature on local government authority.
"It's such a slap in the face to local control," Sullivan said. "We'll fight every piece of this that we can — everything from calling our legislators to going to court to civil disobedience."
Polk County, the most-populated Iowa county to approve a local wage increase, estimated 25,000 workers would have benefited from their approved 2019 minimum wage of $10.75. Linn County supervisor Ben Rogers said 14,000 low-wage workers will be affected by the bill in his county.
Republicans who support the legislation say a standardized state minimum wage will not prohibit individual businesses from choosing to pay their workers more. Republican Rep. John Landon of Ankeny believes the legislation will provide consistency for companies.
"We're trying to provide a seamless business climate in the state of Iowa," he said.
Iowa last saw a minimum wage increase in 2009. At the committee meeting Thursday, Democratic Rep. Brian Meyer of Des Moines introduced an amendment to raise the state minimum wage to $11 per hour. Republicans voted it down, calling it a "separate issue" to address.
Jerry Parker, a chair for the Wapello County Board of Supervisors, said local communities are providing their citizens with living wages because they recognize the negative impact of the state not raising its minimum wage. He said he objects to state elected officials telling communities they cannot look out for their residents.
"Those people have established lifestyles with that small amount of increased income and now it could be lost," Parker said. "This Republican Legislature, they're not just taking away dollars from someone. They're taking food out of their mouths. This isn't just wrong; it's a sin."
