Arizona House OKs bill boosting their own mileage rates

The Arizona House has overwhelmingly voted to increase how much they are reimbursed for driving to the Capitol.
House Bill 2227 by Republican Speaker J.D. Mesnard was approved by a 55-3 vote Thursday and now goes to the Senate.
Republican and Democratic leaders in both chambers signed on in support of the proposal.
Mesnard says lawmakers who travel long distances need an increase from the state rate of 44½ cents per mile to the federal rate of 53½ cents a mile. He cites low lawmaker pay of $24,000 a year and the costs for rural members who often must drive two or three hours to Phoenix.
Republican Rep. Regina Cobb of Kingman thanked the House for approving the measure. She says she spends $16,000 a year on housing alone.
Comments