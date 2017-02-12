Surgeons lobby to get tourniquet kits in Georgia schools

When it comes to massive bleeding, every minute counts, and knowing how to stem the flow can mean the difference between life and death.
That's why Georgia doctors are pushing to make bleeding control and education a statewide priority.
The Georgia Society of the American College of Surgeons was at the capitol last week lobbying for $1 million to install 5-10 small tourniquet kits in each of the 2,000 public schools in Georgia.
The doctors said that when disaster strikes, it's often the person standing next to you, not a doctor or paramedic, who could save your life.
The group has already placed three large bleeding kits in the Capitol and taught legislators how to use them.
Georgia is the first state Capitol to receive such training.
