Committee says jury, not judge, should give death sentences

Alabama judges would no longer be able to impose the death penalty when a jury has recommended life imprisonment under a bill approved Wednesday by the House Judiciary Committee.
The committee voted 10-2 to move the bill ending judicial override to the House floor, where it faces an uncertain future. The bill would also require all 12 jurors to agree to impose the death penalty.
"Alabama is the only state left that allows a judge to override a jury's decision," Rep. Chris England, the bill's sponsor, told the committee.
Currently in Alabama, a jury recommends a sentence of death or life imprisonment in capital murder cases, but the judge hands down the final decision and is not bound by their recommendation. Judicial override has come under criticism from those that say it's unfair for a single person to be able to levy a death sentence and that elected judges face campaign pressure to hand down tough-on-crime sentences.
The committee rejected an effort to strip the requirement for a unanimous jury agreement for a death sentence. That debate is expected to resurface when the bill hits the House floor.
Barry Matson, executive director of the Alabama District Attorneys Association, said jurors aren't accustomed to making such decisions and it would be difficult to get unanimous agreement to impose a death sentence.
"They are scared. They got to go home and live their lives and they don't get protection afterward," Matson said.
England, a former prosecutor, said unanimous agreement is required for a guilty verdict and it makes sense to also require it for death sentences.
"The death penalty on its own should be reserved for the worst of the worst. I think a unanimous verdict puts it back in its proper perspective where we will actually see the worst of the worst actually get the death penalty," England said.
