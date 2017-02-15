National Politics

February 15, 2017 8:08 PM

2 Trump Cabinet secretaries to visit Mexico next week

By JOSH LEDERMAN Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Mexico says U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly are headed to Mexico next week.

Mexico's foreign ministry says in a statement that the two Cabinet secretaries will be in Mexico City on Jan. 23 to meet with Mexican officials. The ministry says the talks aim to promote a respectful, close relationship between the two countries.

The U.S. State Department confirmed that Tillerson plans to visit next week.

The trips come at a sensitive time for U.S.-Mexico relations. President Donald Trump is vowing to quickly build a border wall. A planned visit by Mexico's leader to Washington was canceled after Mexico said it wouldn't abide Trump's demand that it fund the wall.

This will be Tillerson's second official trip abroad. He's visiting Germany this week.

