Iowa Democrats debate through night on bargaining bill

Democrats in the Republican-controlled Iowa Senate have debated through the night to delay voting on a bill that would eliminate most collective bargaining rights for public workers in the state.
The minority party led an hourslong effort that began Wednesday morning and continued after 5 a.m. Thursday. It's unclear when the Senate will adjourn.
The bill would prohibit public sector employees such as teachers, nurses and correctional officers from negotiating over several issues including health insurance, evaluation procedures and extra pay. It's similar to a 2011 collective bargaining law in Wisconsin.
House and Senate debate over mirror versions of the legislation began Tuesday. Since then, Democrats in both chambers unsuccessfully have tried procedural moves to alter the proposal. Their efforts are not expected to stop the legislation's expected passage.
