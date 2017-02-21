Metro warns of red line delays after work car derails

Metro is warning of delays on the red line and other commuter lines after a work car derailed overnight.
Metro tweets that red line trains are using just one track between the Judiciary Square and NoMa-Gallaudet University stations Tuesday morning.
The delays are also expected to affect VRE and MARC commuters. Metro is suggesting MARC and VRE customers enter the Metro system at New Carrollton or L'Enfant Plaza stations since red line delays will mean crowding at Union Station.
Metro spokesman Dan Stessel says a car carrying crushed rock derailed near the Judiciary Square station late Monday after the load shifted, causing a wheel to come off the track. He says no one was hurt and there's no damage to infrastructure.
