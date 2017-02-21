Missouri House pushes Real ID compliance measure forward

The Missouri House got one step closer Tuesday to passing a bill that would make state driver's licenses compliant with federal law.
The debate comes as a deadline approaches that would prevent Missourians from using their state-issued licenses at airports or federal facilities, such as military bases, starting in January 2018.
Under a House proposal, residents would have the option to get a so-called Real ID or keep their current state license. The legislation would bring Missouri into compliance with the 2005 Real ID Act that set tougher proof-of-identity requirements in applying for a license. The law was signed by President George W. Bush in response to 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Current Missouri law doesn't allow the state Department of Revenue to issue compliant IDs because of a law that Gov. Jay Nixon signed in 2009, citing privacy concerns. Missouri is one of five states that don't comply with Real ID.
Some lawmakers on Tuesday took issue with the Real ID provision requiring the state to keep license holders' personal information. Others voiced concern over the federal government exercising its power over the state.
One of several unsuccessful amendments proposed over the course of a nearly two-hour debate demanded that the federal government pay for the cost of implementing the technology to issue Real ID licenses.
The sponsor of the House bill, Rep. Kevin Corlew, said his proposal serves as a compromise since people are able to apply for a regular license or a Real ID. It would also allow people to enter military bases or board airplanes without federally-issued identification, such as a passport, which can cost about $160 and usually takes about six weeks to acquire.
The Senate is scheduled to debate a similar proposal this week.
