Arkansas proposal to deter sanctuary campuses rejected

Arkansas lawmakers have again rejected a proposal to block funding to colleges and universities that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities.
The House Education Committee rejected Republican Rep. Brandt Smith's proposal Thursday after it was previously rejected by the committee earlier this month.
None of Arkansas' colleges and universities has adopted so-called "sanctuary" campus policies, but Smith says the bill is needed to discourage any efforts to create campuses that would offer sanctuary to immigrants in the country illegally. The idea of sanctuary cities and campuses has gotten national attention after several immigration measures from President Donald Trump.
Smith said language in the bill that could be misconstrued as racial profiling had been taken out, but opponents have said they fear it would lead to profiling of some students.
