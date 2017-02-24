Prosecutor won't retry Albuquerque police shooting case

Two former Albuquerque police officers charged with killing a homeless camper in a shooting that sparked protests in New Mexico's largest city and was followed by U.S. Justice Department-ordered reforms won't face a retrial or any new charges, the newly installed district attorney announced Friday.
Second Judicial District Attorney Raul Torrez concluded that prosecutors didn't have new evidence to successfully prosecute the case involving former Albuquerque Officer Dominique Perez and retired Detective Keith Sandy. Torres said he came to the conclusion after an independent review of the case by seven senior trial prosecutors from around the state.
"We just didn't have (any) new evidence," Torrez said. "I have an ethical responsibility to pursue cases only when I think I can meet my burden of proof."
However, Torrez said he believed "mistakes were made" in the 2014 shooting of James Boyd.
Perez and Sandy's trial in October ended in a hung jury. A special prosecutor later dismissed the case against Perez. Sandy's case was still pending until Friday's announcement.
Defense attorneys had argued during the three-week trial that the shooting of Boyd was justified.
The shooting sparked angry protests in Albuquerque, including one demonstration that forced authorities to use tear gas on protesters and another where protesters shut down a city council meeting.
Albuquerque police have faced criticism amid about 20 fatal shootings in a four-year period.
The Boyd shooting also preceded a broader national debate about officers' use of force. It led Albuquerque's mayor to push for the Justice Department to accelerate an investigation into the police department.
Under investigation by the Justice Department for more than a year over allegations of excessive force, Albuquerque police faced a scathing federal report after Boyd's death describing a "culture of aggression" and faulting officers for using unreasonable force with the mentally ill.
Police Chief Gorden Eden said in statement issued Friday that the incident has been difficult for the community and that much has been learned from it.
"Through our ongoing reform efforts, we strive to be the banner police department in the nation and will continually grow and improve policing in Albuquerque," he said.
After winning election in November, Torrez ordered a review of the Boyd case.
Video from Perez's helmet camera showed the final moments of the hours-long standoff with Boyd, who suffered from paranoid schizophrenia. Boyd is heard yelling threats at officers in short bursts of outrage, but he also said he feared they would hurt him.
Nineteen Albuquerque and state police officers arrived on the scene after Boyd pulled two pocket knives on the first two officers who responded to a resident's complaint about Boyd's illegal campsite in the foothills of the Sandia Mountains.
The video show Boyd picking up his belongings and telling officers he'll walk down the mountain with them. However, a flash-bang grenade is detonated on a rock to Boyd's right, prompting him to pull his knives as a K-9 unit approaches him.
The officers' attorneys argued their clients were obligated to shoot to protect the K-9 handler who had come within 10 feet of Boyd.
Sandy retired from the police force in 2014, while Perez was fired in 2015 after both men were arraigned. Perez is seeking to get his job back.
