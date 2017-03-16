Response due in suit over Delaware courts political balance

1:52 Scott County opens with rout Pause

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

0:17 Sweet Sixteen: Damon Tobler's vicious slam

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

1:54 Kentucky School for the Deaf students sign national anthem at Sweet Sixteen

2:35 Calipari on UK's NCAA Tournament seeding

1:35 Derek Willis: We're dogs and we fight through it

1:40 Calipari: 'There's stuff we haven't done all year that we're starting to do'