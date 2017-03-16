Appeals court rejects Arizona Medicaid expansion challenge

The Arizona Court of Appeals has rejected a challenge from Republican state lawmakers to the Medicaid expansion pushed through the Legislature four years ago by former Gov. Jan Brewer.
The unanimous three-judge panel ruled Thursday that a hospital assessment that pays the state costs of insuring more than 400,000 low-income residents is constitutional.
Brewer battled fellow Republicans in the Legislature for months in 2013 over the expansion.
The state's share of costs are paid by an assessment on hospitals. Republican lawmakers who sued call that a tax requiring a 2/3 majority vote to pass.
A trial judge in 2015 sided with Brewer and state Medicaid director Tom Betlach, with a judge ruling the assessment was not a tax.
The Goldwater Institute, representing the GOP lawmakers, appealed.
