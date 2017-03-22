Bill: no discrimination due to climate change 'preferences'

A Republican lawmaker in Maine says the state should protect people from being discriminated against based on their personal opinions about climate change.
Rep. Larry Lockman of Amherst has introduced a bill that limits the attorney general's authority on such protected political speech. It would also prohibit Maine from favoring or disfavoring a person based on their "climate change policy preferences."
The bill also says the new rule would also apply to grants, contracts and employment.
Lockman's bill is scheduled for an April 6 hearing. It's called "An Act To Protect Political Speech and Prevent Climate Change Policy Profiling."
Lockman has a history of causing controversy. He dressed as a vampire outside a federal building in Bangor to protest the IRS, and once faulted liberals for assisting the AIDS epidemic.
