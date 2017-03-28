New York flies flags at half-staff for Air Force sergeant

Flags outside state government buildings are being flown at half-staff to honor a 25-year-old airman from western New York.
Military officials say Staff Sgt. Alexandria Mae Morrow, of Dansville, died Wednesday in Southwest Asia while performing maintenance duties in support of combat operations. Her mother tells WHEC-TV in Rochester that her daughter died in Jordan while loading a bomb onto a plane.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo directed that flags on state government buildings be flown at half-staff Wednesday.
Morrow was the married mother of two children ages 2 and 4.
She was assigned to the 366th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho.
