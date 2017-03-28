Honolulu homeowners starting to offer up dwellings for rent

A year and a half after Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell signed the city's accessory dwelling unit into law, nearly 150 applications have been approved for permits allowing homeowners to have the units on their property.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2otn6Q6) city officials hope the 2015 law enabling homeowners to build the units for family members or renters will help create more affordable rentals amid Oahu's housing crisis.
The city provides qualified homeowners with financial incentives for having the units and waives up to $10,000 in fees.
The number of Honolulu-area homeowners interested in the program has grown, with more than 1,200 homeowners submitting pre-check forms to find out if their lot qualifies for the addition.
On Maui, accessory dwellings were allowed for use as rentals as early as 1993. The island now has more than 4,800 properties with accessory dwellings.
