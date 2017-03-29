National Politics

March 29, 2017 12:41 AM

Sheriff's deputies involved in shooting in SW Idaho

The Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho

Authorities in southwest Idaho are investigating after a shooting that wounded a man as law enforcement officers attempted to serve a felony warrant at a home in Boise.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says events escalated quickly as three deputies made contact Tuesday at the Boise home of 65-year-old Robert Coy. The Idaho Statesman reports (https://goo.gl/pmGy5w ) that Coy was wanted on a $10,000 warrant for falsifying a public document.

Sheriff Stephen Bartlett says Coy resisted arrest and that his 34-year-old son, Bryan Coy, shot at deputies, who fired back. The sheriff's office says Bryan Coy was hit and taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life threatening.

The sheriff's office says Sgt. Pat Schneider, Deputy Ryan Donelson and Deputy Terry Lakey fired their weapons.

The incident remains under investigation.

