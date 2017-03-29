Bid to declare God as source of liberty resurrected in House

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green Pause

3:37 Next UK point guard Quade Green: We're getting our chemistry right early

3:19 Kevin Knox talks recruiting, turning down BBN cookies

1:02 Surveillance video of burglary at laundromat

2:09 That Christian Laettner shot is so drawn out...

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

1:24 Gov. Bevin speaks out against child abuse

1:14 Malik Monk: UNC did a great job guarding me

2:14 Immigrant faculty highlight their role in UK community