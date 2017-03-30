Oregon man not cited for picking up dehydrated bear cub

State authorities say a man who found a 3-month-old black bear along an Oregon hiking trail and took it to a wildlife rehabilitation center has been warned but not cited.
KGW-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2oamvXa) Corey Hancock says he found the cub not moving and barely breathing Monday. He then took it to Turtle Ridge Wildlife Rehab, where the bear has been nursed back to health.
Wildlife officials say it's illegal to take wildlife out of their habitat, but Oregon State Police said Wednesday that Hancock won't be punished.
Sgt. James Halsey says the decision was made after authorities determined Hancock believed he was helping the bear cub without knowing the mother bear may have been nearby.
The cub is now in the custody of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
