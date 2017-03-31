Lawmakers press for extradition of fugitives

Two New Jersey congressmen have re-introduced legislation seeking the return of convicted killers living aboard.
The bill, sponsored by Republican Chris Smith and Democrat Albio Sires, would require the executive branch to report to Congress on the number of fugitives the U.S. is seeking to extradite and what is being done to secure their return.
The bill is named for a state trooper who was gunned down on the New Jersey Turnpike in 1973 and a gas station owner who was slain during a robbery in 1962.
Joanne Chesimard was convicted of killing the trooper, but she escaped from prison in 1979 and fled to Cuba, where she was granted asylum by Fidel Castro.
George Wright was found living in Portugal in 2011 after he escaped and hijacked a plane.
