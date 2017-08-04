National Politics

With less than 1 year before primary, Corker mum on future

The Associated Press

August 04, 2017 3:35 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Republican Bob Corker says he's not ready to say when he will decide about seeking a third term representing Tennessee in the U.S. Senate.

The former Chattanooga mayor told reporters before the state Republican Party's annual fundraiser on Thursday that he's been "busy working."

When pressed by reporters about when he would make up his mind, Corker says: "At some point — we'll see."

Adds Corker: "I'm not elusive, I'm just doing my job, you know?"

Corker was first elected to the Senate in 2006. He currently serves as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. No other major Republican has so far announced they would run for the nomination.

Nashville attorney and former Army helicopter pilot James Mackler has announced he is running for the Democratic nomination.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.' 2:30

Trump: 'My administration is putting an end to the war on coal.'
How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts 1:42

How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts
Chelsea Clinton visits Lexington 2:25

Chelsea Clinton visits Lexington

View More Video