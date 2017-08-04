Trump hedges as military presents new Afghanistan strategy

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017 file photo, Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. Frustrated by his options, President Donald Trump is withholding approval of a long-delayed Afghanistan war strategy and even mulling a radical shakeup in his national security team as he searches for a “game changer” after 16 years of indecisive conflict. In a recent Situation Room meeting that turned explosive, Trump raised the idea of firing Nicholson, according to two officials with knowledge of the discussion. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo