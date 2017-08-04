Man pleads not guilty to choking, hitting sheriff's deputy

A man has pleaded not guilty to choking and hitting a sheriff's deputy who responded to a request for assistance at an apartment in Vermont.
Windsor County Sheriff Michael Chamberlain says Deputy Kirsten Murphy was treated for injuries to her head, face, arms, shoulders and knee in the confrontation with 36-year-old Jeremy Guerin in Bridgewater on Wednesday.
Guerin pleaded not guilty in White River Junction on Thursday to two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, and misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct, unlawful mischief and simple assault. He was held on $25,000 bail. His public defender argued against high bail, saying a record of past failures to appear in court were old.
Murphy said she found Guerin pounding on an apartment door and trying to enter. His wife and another man were inside and didn't want him there.
