Washoe County sheriff's deputy kills suspect near Reno

A sheriff's deputy responding to a report of a disabled vehicle got into a struggle with a suspect and fatally shot him on the edge of a residential area just north of Reno on Friday, Washoe County Sheriff Chuck Allen said.
The suspect suffered "several" gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead Friday morning at the scene near the Pyramid Highway in Spanish Springs, Allen said.
The deputy who has been on the force for less than five years suffered some minor injuries — "scrapes, bumps and bruises" — and was "obviously shaken up" but did not require hospitalization, the sheriff said.
The suspect and a dog were in the white pickup that was parked the wrong way slightly off the side of a road and partially in a ditch when the deputy responded to an initial call about 9:30 a.m. Friday at an intersection near the Pyramid Highway, Allen said.
The deputy talked to the man and was able to identify him, then decided to call for backup. Allen said he didn't want to speculate what triggered the deputy's concern, but "he sensed something or felt he needed assistance."
"We believe some sort of struggle ensued," Allen said. "He had already fired his weapon before his first backup deputy arrived on the scene."
No names have been released.
There's no indication any other shots were fired and it's not clear if the suspect was armed.
But Allen didn't address those questions during a brief news conference with reporters near the scene. Sheriff's department spokesman Bob Harmon said later Friday those matters would be addressed by the Reno Police Department leading an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
Allen said the deputy has been temporarily placed on administrative duty without a weapon. He said the dog will be cared for by regional animal services.
