Fire station upgrade lacks fire suppression, upgraded alarm

The Portsmouth Fire Department says a station at Pease International Tradeport lacks a basic requirement of all new construction in the city — a fire suppression system.
Fire Chief Steve Achilles says the City Council recently approved $610,000 to improve living spaces and expand access for trucks. But he said fire officials later realized that they failed to include a sprinkler system and upgraded alarm in the renovation.
The fire station was built in 1958 when there was no requirement for such systems.
Achilles told the Portsmouth Herald (http://bit.ly/2wuPzJs) that he's going to ask the Fire Commission to use $75,000 from another source to make the safety upgrades.
The funding would come from the estate of Geraldine Webber, who left money to police and fire departments for purchasing safety equipment.
