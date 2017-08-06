National Politics

Legalizing weed federally inches forward, but prospects dim

By MICHAEL CATALINI Associated Press

August 06, 2017 10:22 AM

TRENTON, N.J.

An effort to legalize marijuana at the federal level inched ahead as New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker unveiled new legislation to end the prohibition, but the prospects for legal recreational weed nationwide are as hazy as ever.

Booker's bill comes as President Donald Trump's administration has signaled its hostility toward marijuana even as eight states and the District of Columbia have greenlighted the use of marijuana.

In New Jersey, a leading candidate for governor says he backs legalization even though term-limited Republican Gov. Chris Christie is adamantly opposed to the idea.

Christie heads Trump's anti-opioid commission and has come out against Booker's legislation. He says it sends the wrong message about drug use.

