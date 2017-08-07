National Politics

Mississippi air base on lockdown as officials seek armed man

The Associated Press

August 07, 2017 12:20 PM

BILOXI, Miss.

A Mississippi Air Force base is on lockdown as officials look for a retired staff sergeant who may be armed.

The Twitter account for the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi warned civilian and military personnel Monday to be on the lookout for a man whom officials are identifying as Bruce Sledge. Airman 1st Class Travis Beihl says Sledge is a retired staff sergeant.

He says Sledge has not shot anyone or fired a gun, but says it was brought to the attention of base security that he may have a weapon.

The 81st Training Wing says the man is driving a four-door red truck and may be armed.

Keesler is mainly a training base, with more than 11,000 employees.

