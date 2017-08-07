Police: Suspect faces charges in New Mexico freeway shootout

National Politics

A man wanted in Texas and Colorado for aggravated robbery remains jailed in New Mexico after last month's shootout with law enforcement officers on Interstate 25.

New Mexico State Police say 23-year-old Lane Reed of Killeen, Texas, is facing charges in Santa Fe and San Miguel counties in connection with a July 25 pursuit in which he allegedly fired shots at officers at least three times.

The 25-mile pursuit began south of Santa Fe when a sheriff's deputy spotted a pickup stolen during an armed robbery at a business.

State Police say Reed is facing multiple charges of armed robbery; assault with intent to commit a violent felony; shooting at or from a motor vehicle; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; possession of firearm by a felon; and other charges.

